Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed Israeli prime minister’s anti-Iran accusations during the Munich Security Conference as ‘cartoonish circus’, saying his remarks do not deserve a response.

“You were the audience for a cartoonish circus just this morning which does not even deserve the dignity of a response,” Zarif said while addressing the annual conference in the German city on Sunday.

Addressing participants at the Munich Security Conference earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed off what he called a piece of an Iranian drone, which the Israeli military claims to have downed more than a week ago, and said the Tel Aviv regime could “act” directly against Iran.

Earlier this month, Tel Aviv claimed that it had responded to the infiltration of an Iranian drone into the Israeli airspace.

It then released a grainy footage allegedly showing the downing of an Iranian drone by an Israeli attack helicopter and subsequent airstrikes on Syria, during which the regime had at least one F-16 warplane shot down.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi rejected as “ridiculous” claims by the Israeli regime that it had intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria, stressing the Islamic Republic’s military advisory presence in the Arab country is at the request of Syria’s “constitutional and legitimate” government.

Source: Press TV