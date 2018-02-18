Israeli prime minister has said his regime could “act” directly against Iran, showing off what he called a piece of an Iranian drone which the Israeli military claims to have downed more than a week ago.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu brandished a rectangular chunk of dark green metal, which he called “a piece of that Iranian drone, or what’s left of it, after we shot it down.”

Earlier this month, Tel Aviv claimed that it had responded to the infiltration of an Iranian drone into the Israeli airspace.

It then released a grainy footage allegedly showing the downing of an Iranian drone by an Israeli attack helicopter and subsequent airstrikes on Syria, during which the regime had at least one F-16 warplane shot down.

Tehran has dismissed the allegations as “ridiculous,” while Damascus has said the Syrian army had launched the drone to track down ISIL terrorists when an Israeli helicopter violated its airspace and shot it down.

Sticking to the Israeli account, Netanyahu said, “We will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies but against Iran itself.”