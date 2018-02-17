Stronger cooperation between Iran and India would contribute to security and stability in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday.

“Promotion of cooperation between Iran and India on regional issues could strengthen the pillars of stability and security across the region,” President Rouhani said in a meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Saturday.

Enhancement of ties between the two great and influential Asian countries will serve the interests of their nations and the region, the president added, calling for closer cooperation with India in the energy industry, mining sector, transportation and the new technologies.

He also said Tehran would welcome a more active presence of Indian companies in Iran.

For her part, Swaraj said India is resolved to boost ties with Iran in all areas of mutual interest.

Calling for efforts to facilitate visa restrictions for Iranian and Indian travelers, she also emphasized that development of Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar would benefit the region, including the people of India and Afghanistan.

Before the meeting, the Iranian president had high-profile talks with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Heading a ranking diplomatic and economic delegation, Rouhani began his 3-day visit to India with a trip to Hyderabad, where he held meetings with Iranian people and students residing in India, and with Indian Muslim communities.

Source: Tasnim News Agency