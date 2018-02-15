Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations lashed out at the United States, stressing that the main task of the US-led coalition is to offer support terrorists.

During a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Syria, Jaafari reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to the final statement of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

The Syrian envoy stressed meanwhile that the Syrian people are the only ones to determine the future of their country.

He said that the US presence in Syria violates the UNSC Resolution No. 2254 which provides for preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, not to mention the 2nd article of the UN Charter which stipulates for respecting sovereign equality of all UN members, mutual non-use of military force, and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

Jaafari regretted that the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, in his briefing, has overlooked the presence of US and Turkish forces on the Syrian territory, noting that there is no provision in the UN Charter that justifies intervention in any state’s internal affairs.

Jaafari said that 29 resolutions on Syria have been adopted by the UN Security Council and all of them stress all parties’ commitment to the Syrian State’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter and its principles.

“We have the right to question the actions taken by the UN Security Council to guarantee these objectives set by the founders in order to achieve peace, security and stability in the world,” Jaafari told the council.

He noted that Syria is not the first victim of some UNSC member states’ violation of the UN Charter and the international law, but the suffering of Syria came as a result of the deliberate blindness to previous violations committed over decades.

Source: SANA