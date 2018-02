A blast which killed four people during carnival celebrations in the festive Bolivian city of Oruro was caused by a bomb, police said Wednesday.

Police commander Faustino Mendoza said a device packed with three kilos of dynamite exploded late Tuesday, killing bystanders.

“We have four people killed and nine injured,” said Mendoza, adding that the blast occurred in a street near the scene of an even deadlier explosion on Saturday, which killed eight people.

Source: AFP