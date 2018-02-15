US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday conceded that Hezbollah is part of the political process in Lebanon, appearing to soften Washington’s tone ahead of a visit to the country.

“We support a free, democratic Lebanon free of influence of others, and we know that Lebanese Hezbollah is influenced by Iran. This is influence that we think is unhelpful in Lebanon’s long-term future,” Tillerson claimed at a press conference in Jordan.

“We also have to acknowledge the reality that they also are part of the political process in Lebanon.”

Source: AFP