The Syrian Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mikdad stressed in a press conference that the USA wants to prolong the period of war in Syria.

Mikdad said that the Syrian government refutes Syria’s possession of any weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, as it considers that the use of chemical weapons in any circumstance, anytime, anywhere is unethical and unacceptable.

“We call on the United Nations to investigate the actions and practices of the United States, which threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Syria and aim at the liquidation of the Syrian people, contradicting the objectives and principles of the UN.”

“The Army will down any jet that launches an assault on Syria and that is not a mere threat… we are able to get rid of terrorists when the West stops supporting them,” Mikdad continued to say.

Source: SANA