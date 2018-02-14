A shooting outside the US National Security Agency headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland reportedly wounded three people. The shooting suspect is in custody.

According to ABC News, at least three people were shot and wounded, and one person is now in custody. The investigation into the attack is currently underway.

Responding to the attack, the FBI Baltimore office stated that FBI was sending personnel to respond the shooting incident.

“The FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time,” FBI Baltimore said in a Twitter message.

The local Anne Arundel County police forces shared an information about a possible shooting around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Source: Sputnik