Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday pledged $5 billion in loans and investment for the reconstruction of Iraq after its devastating three-year war with the ISIL terrorist group.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile said it would allocate $1 billion to investment projects in Iraq and $500 million to support Iraqi exports, while Qatar said it would allocate $1 billion in loans and investments.

Kuwait, which is hosting the international donors’ conference, pledged $2 billion in loans and investment.

Source: AFP