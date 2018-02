The Syrian army found munition depots which contain large number of rockets, mortars, tanks, canons explosives some of which are Israeli-made in Al-Sayyal and Hasarat villages in Albu-Kamal city in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The Syrian army also found in one of the tunnels in Al-Mayadeen city in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside weaponry manufacturing factory, explosives and suspicious materials.

Source: Al-Manar Website