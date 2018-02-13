Washington’s top envoy Tuesday called on allies to “keep fighting” the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group, saying the end of major combat did not mean “enduring defeat” of the insurgents.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke at a ministerial meeting in Kuwait of the US-led military coalition that has allegedly been fighting ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

“ISIL is failing but the end of major combat operations does not mean we have achieved the enduring defeat of ISIL,” Tillerson said.

“ISIL remains a serious threat to the stability of the region, our homelands and other parts of the globe,” he said.

Tillerson said the United States would maintain an “ISIL-focused military presence in Syria” and “continue to train local security forces”.

The US-backed campaign in Syria has been complicated since Turkey- launched an offensive against Kurdish militia in the northwestern region of Afrin.

“We remain concerned over recent events in northwest Syria and call on all parties to remain focused on defeating ISIS,” Tillerson said.

“We will continue to be completely transparent with Turkey about our efforts in Syria to defeat ISIS and we stand by our NATO ally in its counterterrorism efforts.”

Source: AFP