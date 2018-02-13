Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that ‘independency’ means nobody should meddle in Iran’s affairs or fate.

President Rouhani said if the Iranian nation were once again asked to take part in a referendum, 98.2% would still choose independence and liberty over foreign intervention.

The Iranian president appeared at a large gathering of governor generals, ministers, heads of economic organizations and directors of financial and credit institutions on Tuesday to discuss his administration’s plans for increasing production and employment.

Rouhani hailed the Iranian nation for their massive participation at the Feb. 11 rallies.

“The epic turnout showed that our people are still determined to continue the path that they stepped on 40 years ago. This of course does not mean that they do not find any shortcomings in the system, but their emphasis is on preserving the country’s independence and preventing any foreign intervention in their domestic affairs.”

He said Islamic Revolution was aimed at gaining independence, forging national sovereignty, achieving freedom, spreading Islamic and national culture, republicanism, and Islamism.

“I believe that there is no turning back from the Revolution, and our nation will continue to have the same ideals of the early days of the Islamic Revolution,” Rouhani added.

He went on to say, “we are completely hopeful about the future and can guide the country toward further progress. If the future of Iran was not clear, and its establishment not sturdy, the world would have never stood up against Trump who sought to kill the nuclear deal.”

Source: Iranian Agencies