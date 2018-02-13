Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that a meeting of the Russian, Iranian, and Turkish foreign ministers could be held next month, followed by the next round of Astana meetings on Syria.

Abdrakhmanov told journalists on Tuesday that he received information from Russia that the Astana process guarantor states (Russia, Turkey, and Iran) intend to hold a meeting for their foreign ministers in Astana, and the date of this meeting, which is likely to be in March, and its agenda are being ironed out.

The Minister added that in this framework, the next round of Astana talks would be held after this meeting.

Source: Agencies