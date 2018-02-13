The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, said that “Lebanon has made a decision to defend itself in case of an Israeli aggression or encroachment on its rightful access to its offshore oil and gas resources.”

“So far, there has been no attack and it seems unlikely that Israel will carry out its threats,” he told the Egyptian TV channel “ON live” on Sunday night, underlining the diplomatic and political intervention of certain major powers to settle this dispute.

President Aoun assured that he gave no importance to Israel’s “verbal provocations”, but warned “against new wars if these provocations are translated into action”.

He called for resolving the issue of contentious border points, refusing Israel’s construction of a wall on Lebanese territory.

“Peace cannot be built on threats of war but by a new approach that is to reach a determination of rights and a minimum of justice, something that has not yet happened,” he said, affirming all the Lebanese constituents’ determination to maintain stability in Lebanon.

As for the US decision to transfer the United States Embassy to Jerusalem, he revealed that “surprises resulting from the international position can freeze this decision.”

Also, praising the new electoral law, the head of state said it would be a white operation “without winners or losers” before concluding that “no one is able to stop the next legislative or to provoke crises that will block them.”

Source: NNA