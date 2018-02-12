Russia’s remaining contingent in Syria has the necessary potential needed to deter terrorist activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“As far as terrorists’ sorties are concerned, everybody understood that those sorties could not be stopped overnight. But the Russian air force component which is tasked with continuing to help the Syrian armed forces in fighting terrorism, has the necessary potential to keep suppressing terrorist activity in Syria,” he told reporters.

The spokesman specified that Russia is continuing diplomatic efforts on Syria.

“This is the continuation of the Astana and Sochi dimensions. As you know, the president continued regular contacts with his colleagues from Turkey and Iran in recent weeks. This work will continue,” he added.

Currently, two Russian bases in Tartus and Hmeymim, as well as the center for Syrian reconciliation are operating in the country.

So far, most part of Russian contingent in Syria has been withdrawn from the country’s soil, following the December order of Russian President Vladimir Putin after over two years of an anti-terrorist aerial campaign conducted in the Arab Republic.

Less than a month after Putin’s announcement, terrorists conducted two attacks on the base in Hmeymim that resulted in two servicemen being killed.

Commenting on the attacks Vladimir Putin described the attacks as provocation, adding that Russia knew, who the perpetrators were.

Source: Sputnik