France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Iraq on Monday to discuss the war-torn country’s reconstruction after Baghdad declared victory against ISIL terrorist group.

“I have come to tell you of France’s support and to accompany you. We will always be there. We were there to participate in the coalition. We will also be there in the reconstruction phase,” Le Drian said.

France has been a key member of the US-led military coalition fighting ISIL after the terrorist group seized large swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014.

Baghdad is looking to drum up funds at a reconstruction conference in neighboring Kuwait from Monday to Wednesday after announcing the defeat of ISIL nationwide at the end of last year.

Source: AFP