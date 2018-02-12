Deputy chief of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook stressed that the Syrian military achievement represented by downing the Israeli F16 fighter jet dealt a major blow to the Zionist occupation army and its aerial superiority and changed the rules of engagement in favor of the Resistance against the Israeli enemy.

Sheikh Qawook added that the Zionists were panicked by the fact that the fighter jet was downed over the Palestinian occupied territories, adding that this consecrates their collective feeling of defeat.

His eminence noted that Israeli wall on the Palestinian-Lebanese border proves that the Zionists are afraid of the Resistance’s military capabilities and surprises, stressing all their measures will not protect them from Hezbollah missiles.

Source: Al-Manar Website