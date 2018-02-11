At the start of the Cabinet meeting expected to address yesterday’s escalation in northern Zionist occupation entity, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Israeli army dealt a “heavy blow to Syrian forces,” ignoring the historic downing of ‘Israel’ F16 fighter jet.

On Saturday, the Syrian air defense systems repelled a Zionist air raids on various targets in Syria, downing an F16 fighter jet and marking the end of the Zionist aerial superiority.

Frustrated with the achievement made by the Syrian army supported allied forces, the Israeli occupation’s response was limited as the enemy’s officials earnestly asked Russia to prevent further escalations.

“We made clear to everyone that our rules of engagement will not change in any way. We will continue to harm anyone who tries to harm us. This was our policy and this will remain our policy,” Netanyahu claimed.

Striking the Israeli aerial superiority represents a major blow dealt to the rules of engagement imposed by the Zionist entity on the Arab world and paves the way towards more military victories over the Zionist enemy.

Source: Al-Manar Website