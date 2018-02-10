Hundreds of Palestinian youths clashed with the Zionist occupation forces in various cities after the Friday Prayers, which left a number of them injured.

In Gaza strip, the Palestinian youths moved to the border with the Zionist settlements and clashed with the Israeli occupation forces; consequently, a number of Palestinians were wounded.

In the various cities of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces used live bullets onto the Palestinian youths, injuring a number of protestors.

Source: Al-Manar Website