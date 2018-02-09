Syrian Army and allies were on Friday nearing the complete control of pockets locating in Aleppo’s southern countryside and Hama’s northeastern countryside.

Hezbollah’s War Media Center reported on Friday that the allied forces established control on 17 villages and towns in the area following clashes with ISIL Takfiri group.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Army and the allied forces took control of eight towns and villages also on the area.

SANA news agency reported that Syrian Army units launched intensive military operations against the gatherings and fortified positions of ISIL terrorists in the last span of the pockets locating in the administrative borders of Hama and Aleppo countryside.

The agency named the liberated towns and villages on Thursday as: Kaser Ebn Wardan, al-Msetbeh, Rasem Madha, Jib al-Hab, Rajem Jaara, Makhlaf Shamali, Ayn Zarka, and Abu Mayal.

In the last weeks the allied forces have been besieging the Takfiri terrorists in the region.

Source: Hezbollah War Media Center