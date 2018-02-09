Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned that enemies are resorting to any means at their disposal, including cyberspace and sanctions, to undermine the Iranian nation’s faith in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In a meeting on Thursday with the commanders and personnel of Iran’s Air Force and the country’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, Imam Khamenei indicated that the enemy is bent on “preventing the Revolution’s continuation and perseverance; it uses any means at its disposal” to achieve that goal.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that apart from the cyberspace, the enemy resorts to sanctions to have impact on the Iranian people’s lives, but they have so far failed to weaken their faith in the Revolution as the nation has remained vigilant in the face of such schemes.

Despite all the enmities, the Islamic Revolution is “alive and growing,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

The Leader drew attention to the upcoming nationwide rallies marking the 39th anniversary of the Revolution, saying there will be a stronger turnout this year against the backdrop of recent hostile positions of US officials against the Islamic Republic.

“Given the nonsense statements by some US officials, the [Iranian] people feel that the enemy is waiting in ambush for aggression and hostility,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “This year, the participation of people will be more vigorous than ever and everyone will take part, God willing.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the country’s officials to step up their efforts to uproot corruption and discrimination and work to improve people’s lives.

The Islamic Revolution is a “popular” one; therefore, people must be given priority on any agenda, the Leader emphasized.

The Leader said that the Americans have created the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group and the current US president had referred to the issue in his election campaign.

“In addition to creating ISIL, the Americans supported them and brutal US organizations like Blackwater were probably responsible for teaching them some violent and brutal measures, but despite all these brutalities and cruelties the US government claims to be a defender of human rights and the oppressed and the rights of animals in its international propaganda,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stated, “Today, the US administration is the most cruel and ruthless organization in the world, that is even worse than the brutal Daeshis.”

US oppression against Palestine, Yemen

The Leader also described the 70-year-long US oppression against the Palestinian nation and its support for the Saudi killing of the Yemenis as obvious examples of the US oppression.

“Yemen’s infrastructure and the oppressed people of the country are being bombarded daily by US allies with US weapons, but the US government does not protest or pay heed and instead shamelessly makes the baseless claim of Iran sending missiles by showcasing several metal parts,” he said.

“While the people of Yemen are under a siege, how is it possible to send missiles?” he asked.

Source: Press TV