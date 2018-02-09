Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned of regional threats to the interests of both Tehran and Ankara, calling for boosting bilateral ties in all sectors.

President Rouhani said in a Thursday phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that using national currencies in economic transactions could accelerate Tehran-Ankara relations.

Rouhani also stressed that Iran-Turkey ties should reach a strategic level in all fields.

“Many threats in the region endanger the interests of both countries of Iran and Turkey and other Muslim states,” he said. “Given the very close viewpoints of the two countries in regional and international issues, cooperation and mutual political consultations should be continued.”

The Iranian president further underlined the need for boosting trilateral ties among Iran, Turkey and Russia and welcomed an upcoming meeting in Istanbul between the three countries’ presidents on the Syria crisis.

They held a similar meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi last November.

Source: Press TV