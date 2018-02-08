Forces of the US-led coalition targeted popular forces that were fighting ISIL terrorists and other US-backed forces in Deir Ezzor countryside.

SANA news agency reported the attack, saying dozens of popular forces were martyred and injured in the strikes.

The agency added the US-led strikes were in an attempt to support terrorism.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that forces of the US-led coalition on Wednesday midnight attacked popular forces that were fighting ISIL terrorist organization and the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) between the villages of Khsham and al-Tabyia in Deir Ezzor northeastern countryside, leaving scores of persons dead and others injured.

The reporter added that the aggression also caused a huge damage to the area.

Source: SANA