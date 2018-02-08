Turkey and Russia have agreed that their next three-way summit with Iran to discuss the conflict in Syria will be held in Istanbul, Reuters said, citing a Turkish presidential source.

Turkey’s NTV broadcaster also reported a source in the Turkish presidential administration as saying that Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin had agreed to hold the second summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria in Istanbul.

Speaking by phone on Thursday, Putin and Erdogan agreed to enhance cooperation between the Russian and Turkish armed forces, as well as intelligence services in fighting terrorism, the Kremlin press service said.

They discussed strengthening coordination of the actions of the armed forces and special services of Russia and Turkey in order to combat terrorist groups that violate the ceasefire regime, according to the statement.

Source: RT