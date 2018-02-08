The Syrian Army and allies regained control over 30 towns and villages in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIL terrorists in them.

A military source said the army continued its operations against ISIL in the isolated pocket between the countryside of Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib, which resulted in regaining control over the villages and towns of al-Harta, Thalja, Muraijeb al-Shamali, Rasm al-Brjous, Khairyia Kabira, Khairyia Saghira, al-Azizyia, Jadou’aa Shamalyia, Jadou’aa Jnoubyia, al-Baroudyia, Mas’ada, Hawa, Najim al-Zouhor, Jib al-Rouman, al-Nuhailbyia, Talfah, Akhou Hassan, Olais, al-Dik, al-Masloukhyia, al-Salhyia, Mlouleh, Houma, Zael, Rasm al-Sadaf, Rasm al-Tabayer, Rasm al-Jassem, Rasm al-Mazare’a, Dalla and al-Luwaibida.

The source said that the army’s operations also resulted in eliminating large numbers of ISIL terrorists and destroying their weapons and ordinance, adding that engineering units dismantled the landmines and IEDs planted by then terrorists in these towns and villages.

Source: SANA