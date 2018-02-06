Two Iraqi resistance groups are demanding all US forces leave Iraq, opposing plans to retain some in training and advisory roles.

An Iraqi government spokesman said on Monday US forces – who number more than 5,000 – had begun reducing their numbers but some would remain.

The Badr Organization, a resistance group with a minister in Abadi’s government in charge of the interior said any remaining US troops would be a cause of instability.

“The two governments should coordinate to ensure a full withdrawal. U.S. presence will be cause for internal polarization and a magnet for terrorists,” Badr spokesman Kareem Nuri said.

Kataib Hezbollah, another resistance anti-American group, repeated threats to attack US occupation forces.

“We are serious about getting the Americans out, using the force of arms because the Americans don’t understand any other language,” its spokesman, Jaafar al-Husseini, told Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV on Monday.

Source: Reuters