The United Nations in Syria appealed on Tuesday for a one-month truce in the conflict to allow aid to reach civilians.

In a statement issued in Damascus, the UN said a humanitarian crisis was unfolding in several parts of the country to which it was not being given access.

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator and top envoys in Syria called “for an immediate cessation of hostilities lasting for at least one month throughout Syria.”

The measure would “enable the delivery of humanitarian aid and services, evacuation of the critically sick and wounded, and alleviation of people’s suffering, to the extent possible, wherever they are,” the UN said.

Syrian government and allied forces are currently engaged in military operations against Takfiri terrorists on several fronts, including in the northwestern province of Idlib and on the outskirts of Damascus.

On January 20, Turkish forces backing Syrian militants launched a major offensive against the Kurdish-controlled region of Afrin in the north of the country.

Source: AFP