The trial of two people, who allegedly blew up an Israeli tour bus in Burgas city in 2012, killing five Israelis and their Bulgarian bus driver, was held on January 17 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The prosecutor Krasimir Trenchev issued an indictment in absentia against Milad F. and Hasan H. who hold foreign passports without mentioning that they have links to Hezbollah.

The Zionist officials expressed their objections against the court’s indictment because it does not accuse Hezbollah, however Bulgari sources told Jpost that the trial takes place independently and away from any political consideration.

Source: Al-Manar Website