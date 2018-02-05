A Lebanese soldier was martyred and a wanted was killed in an overnight raids on wanted suspects in northern city of Tripoli.

National News Agency reported that a Lebanese Army unit managed at 1:30 am on Monday to seize control over the building in which wanted Hajer al-Abdallah, nicknamed Hajer Al-Dandashi, had been hiding.

Al-Dandashi was later shot dead in a fire exchange with the Army, according to the official agency.

A military officer was declared dead and a number of others injured during a number of other raids against wanted individuals, NNA reporter added.

Source: NNA