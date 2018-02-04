Syrian Arab Army units regained control over three villages in the eastern countryside of Hama after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIL terrorist organization in them.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, continued their operations against ISIL in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh, restoring control over al-Jadida village, killing a number of terrorists, and destroying their vehicles and dens in the village.

The army regained the villages of Um Hariza and Smiria after few hours of liberating al-Jadidia village amid large-scale collapse in the ranks of terrorists.

The army’s engineering units began sweeping operations to demine the liberated villages, the reporter added.

Source: SANA