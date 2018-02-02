Zionist War minister Avigdor Lieberman has instructed the Israeli army to establish a new force of ground-to-ground missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers, the Yediot Ahronot daily reported on Friday.

This unit will be part of the Zionist army’s ground forces. Lieberman has approved an initial amount of half a billion dollars, coming out of the defense budget for new projects.

According to the report, the goal is to set up a mid-range missile unit. At first, however, it will include missiles with a range of 150 kilometers, consisting of EXTRA (Extended-range artillery) missiles, which “Israel Military Industries” is already manufacturing for foreign armies.

Israeli naval vessels will also be equipped with these missiles, which will also be adopted for use by the Zionist Air Force.

At a later stage, missiles with a range of 300 kilometers will be added. Lieberman made this decision at a meeting held in his office in early January.

The project could cost up to 7 billion shekels ($2 billion), spread out over a decade, depending on the number of missiles the Israeli military will acquire.

Source: Israeli media