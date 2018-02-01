Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up in northeast Nigeria, shortly after another bomber killed four at a displaced persons’ camp, an emergency services official said on Thursday.

The failed mission at Mandarari village, near the town of Konduga in Borno state, and the successful attack just outside the state capital, Maiduguri, both came after ramped-up military action against Boko Haram extremists.

Nigeria’s military announced in late 2016 that it had cleared the terrorists’ Sambisa Forest stronghold but they are said to have since returned.

Source: AFP