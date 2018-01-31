The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday categorically stressed that he will not abandon his constitutional and legal approach vis-a-vis all dossiers.

Speaker Berri’s fresh stance came during his weekly gathering with deputies at his Ain al-Tineh residence, where he dwelt on most recent developments on the regional and local arena.

MP Ali Bazzi quoted the Speaker as saying that the Israeli Prime Minister’s visit to Russia is dangerous, the matter that necessitates further vigilance and national unity by all the Lebanese.

Regarding recent developments on the local scene, MP Bazzi said that Berri possesses the ample courage and vigor to apologize to all the Lebanese for any harm caused to them during street protests, despite the fact that neither Berri nor Amal movement were responsible for what happened on the ground.

He said the head of the Legislature authority had been busy during the recent days to prevent protest movements and demonstrations on the streets.

Over reports on possible resignation from the government, MP Bazzi stressed that Berri has never taken up such a resignation choice; yet, he [Berri] upholds his political positions on all issues.

For his part, National Education Minister, “Democratic Gathering” MP Marwan Hamadeh, who partook in the Wednesday weekly gathering, voiced his bloc’s solidarity with the Speaker, and stressed that Lebanon is a parliamentary Republic not a presidential one, according to the Taef Accord, the Constitution and the National Pact.

Hamadeh underlined the need to respect the Constitution and the Taef Accord.

Source: NNA