President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Summit in Sochi and developments regarding Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Daily Sabah reports.

The two leaders said they were satisfied with results of the Syria peace congress, noting that the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi was an ‘important achievement’ despite problems.

The phone call came a day after the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which took place in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

