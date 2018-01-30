Iran’s deputy FM Hussein Jaberi Ansari on Tuesday told Al-Manar Website that holding Sochi conference is a positive step on the way of ending Syria’s crisis, adding that the various segments of the Syrian political community are represented in the congress.

Ansari added that Iran called on Turkey to urge the different opposition groups to attend the conference, noting that it appeared that their capabilities in this field are limited.

Commenting on the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Moscow, Ansari said that ‘Israel’ is the main beneficiary of Syria crisis and that Russia would not be involved in the Israeli scheme.

Source: Al-Manar Website