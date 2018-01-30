The Palestinians’ top negotiator said Tuesday there could be no discussions with US President Donald Trump’s administration until his recognition of Jerusalem as the Zionist entity’s capital is reversed.

Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinians’ longtime chief negotiator, told AFP in an interview the decision was “part of a new American era of moving from negotiation to dictation”.

Trump’s December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as the Zionist entity’s capital set off protests across the occupied Palestinian cities and the Islamic and Arab world.

Source: AFP