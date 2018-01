Syrian peace talks began Monday in the southern Russian city of Sochi as part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, organized by Ankara, Tehran and Moscow.

The UN announced this past weekend the participation of Staffan de Mistura, its special envoy to Syria, who arrived Monday in Sochi.

Representatives of Iran, Russia, Turkey and de Mistura are to hold consultations on Monday, Alexander Lavrentiev, Russia’s envoy to Syria, told Russian news agency TASS.

