Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said his forces clashed with a terrorist cell affiliated to the ISIL in western Iran, leading to the arrest of 16 militants and killing of some others.

Brigadier General Pakpour said that the IRGC Ground Force’s Najaf Ashraf Base on Saturday mounted an operation against a 21-member terrorist cell in an area west of the country, following several days of intelligence activities.

In the operation, the IRGC forces engaged in a clash with the terrorists after they managed to lay siege to the hideout of the militants, the commander said.

16 terrorists were arrested and some others were killed following the clash, according to the commander, who said that two militants were still at large but noted that the area has been surrounded by the IRGC forces.

Brigadier General Pakpour went on to say that three IRGC forces were martyred in the operation.

The terrorist cell intended to carry out sabotage operations in border and central cities, according to the Iranian commander.

Source: Iranian media