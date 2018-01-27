The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad affirmed that Syria is bent on pushing ahead with counter-terrorism aided by friendly countries, namely Iran and Russia, which sets the stage for a peaceful solution.

The President’s remarks came as he received on Saturday Iran’s Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hussein Jaberi Ansari.

Strategic Syrian-Iranian ties and the mutual desire to boost them were high on the agenda, as well as the common counter-terrorism efforts and endeavors for the forthcoming Syrian national dialogue congress in Sochi to work out.

President al-Assad and Ansari also discussed the Turkish incessant aggression against Syrian territories and crimes against Syrian citizens, thrashing out visions as to the ways of aborting its goals.

The two sides agreed that the aggression is aimed at grabbing Syrian territories, backing terrorist organizations, and torpedoing peace efforts in Syria.

Ansari, for his part, reiterated Iran’s steady support for Syria in the fight against terrorism and in the reconstruction process.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA