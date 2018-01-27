The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force on Saturday managed to arrest a number of armed members of ISIL terrorist group in western Iran.

Following the intelligence activities of the IRGC Ground Force’s Najaf Ashraf Base, its forces identified and clashed with a 21-strong terrorist cell affiliated to ISIL in an area west of Iran, the public relations department of the military base said in a statement on Saturday.

In the ongoing operation, being carried out with the cooperation of the intelligence forces of the country, most of the terrorists were arrested, according to the statement.

Back in August, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that its forces had managed to disband a terror cell affiliated to the ISIL and arrest 27 terrorists before they could carry out acts of terror deep inside Iran and in religious cities.

The terrorists were nabbed during a series of intelligence operations and through intelligence sharing with the intelligence service of a regional country, the ministry said.

Source: Tasnim News Agency