Syria stressed on Thursday that fabrications by US against Syria and Russia concerning the chemical attacks in the war-torn country aimed at covering terrorist groups.

In a statement, Syria’s permanent delegation to the United Nations said the fabricated allegations made by the US Permanent Representative to the UN against Syria and Russia on the pretext of disrupting the international mechanisms to investigate the use of toxic chemicals come in the framework of covering terrorist groups, state news agency, SANA, reported.

The delegation said the US Ambassador’s statement on 23/01/2018 regarding the accusation of the Syrian government to use chlorine gas against innocent civilians in Eastern Ghouta “is baseless and unsurprising as it constitutes a cover on crimes committed by armed terrorist groups that comes within the framework of the ongoing campaigns led by the US administration against Syria.”

“The policy of directing such accusations against the Syrian government completely ignores the proven fact that Syria was the first to initiate an investigation into the incidents of the use of poisonous gases by armed terrorist groups, backed by the US, Western countries and Saudi Arabia,” the delegation added in the statement.

The US ambassador’s statement also ignores repeated attempts by the Syrian government to inform the world of the crimes committed and still being carried out by armed terrorist groups and their supporters against innocent citizens through the use of poisonous chemicals on more than one occasion, the statement read.

The US statement also disregards the evidence provided by the Syrian government to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the Joint Investigation Mechanism (JIM) that proved the possession of these groups of prohibited substances, according to the Syrian statement.

Source: SANA