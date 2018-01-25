Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday denounced the US investigation committee’s intervention in the Lebanese banking system, considering that it violates the country’s sovereignty and provokes against Hezbollah.

After its periodic meeting chaired by its head MP Hajj Mohammad Raad, Hezbollah bloc called on the Lebanese government to intensify measures aimed at coping with the Zionist spy cells, describing Sidon blast which targeted one of Hamas commanders as a serious Israeli attempt to tamper with Lebanon’s stability.

The bloc also urged the government to keep committed to confronting the normalization of ties with the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar Website