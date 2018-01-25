As “Operation Olive Branch”, the Turkish offensive operations in the northern Syrian district of Afrin, enters its sixth day, Ankara’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that Turkey has no intention of targeting or attacking troops of the Syrian Arab Army.

Cavusoglu said this during an interview with journalists on Thursday. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Turkey wished to preserve Syria’s unity, and as such will not attack any Syrian Arab Army forces or equipment.

“While they do not attack us, we do not need to consider them as our target. Up to this day, we have not taken such actions,” Cavusoglu said.

“Damascus knows that the YPG militias (People’s Protection Units) want to divide Syria. Whereas Turkey and Damascus as well as the opposition forces are all support the territorial integrity of Syria within its current borders. We believe that the Syrian regime will not cooperate with terrorists”, the minister added.

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday that the Turkish offensive is “inseparable from policy, that was pursued by the Turkish regime since the first day of the Syrian crisis, and which is based for the most part on supporting terrorism and terrorist groups under different names.”

Source: Websites