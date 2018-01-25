Yemen’s air defense systems downed a Saudi-led spying drone in Marib on Wednesday.

Yemen’s Arabic-language news network, Al-Massirah, quoted a Yemeni military source as saying that the air defense systems of the Yemeni Army and the Popular committees, which have been confronting the Saudi aggression, downed a spy drone in Marib’s Harib Al-Qaramish governorate.

The Yemeni forces have repeatedly downed spying drones belonging to the Saudi-led coalition, which has been since March 2015 launching a brutal aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

In December 30, the Yemeni air defense systems had downed a spying drone in Hijja’s Harad. Earlier in October (2017), the Yemeni army downed the high-tech US-made drone, MQ-9 Reaper, which was flying over Jadar, north of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led aggression has been waging the aggression in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Massirah