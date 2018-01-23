The Saudi warplanes on Tuesday escalated raids on the civilians in Yemen, claiming 25 martyrs.

In this context, Saudi air raids on a house and a car in Yemen’s Saada claimed 13 martyrs.

Earlier nine civilians, including women and children, were martyred after a Saudi warplane struck a car in the same province.

In response, a number of Saudi-led fighters were killed or injured in Yemeni operations against their posts in Al-Jawf.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar Website