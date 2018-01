US Vice President Mike Pence’s speech to the Israeli parliament Monday, reaffirming Jerusalem as the Zionist entity’s capital, was “messianic” and a “gift to extremists,” a top Palestinian official said.

“The messianic discourse of Pence is a gift to extremists and has proven that the US administration is part of the problem rather than the solution,” Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said on Twitter.

Source: AFP