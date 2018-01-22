The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) opened a new front of the Operation Olive Branch from northern Syria’s Azaz district, east of Afrin, official Anadolu Agency (AA) said Monday.

Numerous militants from the so-called Free Syrian Army were taking part in the latest move.

The Turkey-backed FSA fighters were deployed to Azaz on the eve of Operation Olive Branch.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched the Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, targeting the PKK terror group’s Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin area on Turkish-Syrian border.

Damascus has denounced the Turkish operations, stressing that any foreign military deployment across the Syrian territories without the governmental approval is said to be an occupation that will be confronted directly.

