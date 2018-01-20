The Israeli intelligence was behind the blast which targeted one of Hamas commanders Mohammad Hamdan in Sidon in southern Lebanon on January 14, according to a report published by al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday.

The report mentioned that the Lebanese army intelligence and the ISF Information Branch managed to identify the head of the cell which carried out the operation, adding that he is the Lebanese, Ahmad Baytiyah, who descends from Tripoli and lives in Amsterdam.

Baytiyah was recruited by the Israeli intelligence abroad before he arrived in Beirut on January 9 to prepare for the operation, according to the report which added that the security agencies are tracking the rest of the cell members in order to arrest them.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper