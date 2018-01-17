Iran stressed on Wednesday it won’t allow any country to interfere in its internal affairs, underlining that the Islamic Republic’s missile program is not negotiable.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi dismissed as baseless a Financial Times report that Tehran has agreed to hold talks with Europeans on its missile program, reiterating that the country’s missile power will never be up for negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any country to interfere in its internal affairs and defense policies, particularly its missile program,” Qassemi underlined.

It came after the FT newspaper quoted the German Foreign Ministry as saying that the German, French and British foreign ministers -together with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini- have agreed with Iran to hold an “intensive and very serious dialogue” on Tehran’s missile program and regional influence.

“Iran strongly denies such a claim,” Qassemi said, calling the allegation “baseless.”

Qassemi said Iran’s policies remain unchanged irrespective of the US threats, stances and propaganda campaign, adding, “As mentioned several times, Iran’s missile program is exclusively for defense and deterrence.”

Highlighting Iran’s constructive and stabilizing policies that contribute to regional peace and security, the spokesperson said the enemies and extremists could not ignore Iran’s role in the war against terrorism.

Source: Iranian media