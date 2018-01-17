Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he believed the US embassy in the Zionist entity could be moved from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) within a year, reports said, contradicting statements from US officials.

“The embassy is going to be moved to Jerusalem faster than you think, certainly within a year,” Netanyahu told journalists accompanying him on an official trip to India, according to Israeli media.

US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist entity on December 6 and pledged to move the embassy to the holy city, deeply angering the Palestinians and drawing global condemnation.

However, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in December that the relocation of the embassy would probably not take place for at least two years.

Zionist occupation forces occupied east Al-Quds and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Al-Quds in a move never recognized by the international community.

No countries currently have their embassies in the holy city, instead keeping them in Tel Aviv.

Source: AFP